HUDCO to provide consultancy to DDA for residential, commercial and institutional projects

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) will provide consultancy services to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for development of residential, commercial and institutional projects.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, HUDCO said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Development Authority, a statutory body established under the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

HUDCO will organise capacity building programmes for officials of DDA and extend its consultancy service for the projects being implemented by DDA.

The projects implemented by DDA should be in the areas like residential projects including affordable housing projects; commercial projects; institutional projects; residential-cum-commercial projects; commercial-cum-institutional projects; and any other projects related to housing, urban development and infrastructure sector, it said. PTI MJH HVA