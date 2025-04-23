Huge export potential for alcoholic beverages; may reach USD 1 bn by 2030: APEDA Chairman

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Indian alcoholic beverages have huge potential in the global markets and the country has a lot of good products including gin, beer, wine, and rum to offer to the world, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

He exuded confidence that the country's exports of alcoholic beverages will reach USD 1 billion by 2030 from the current USD 370.5 million.

"There is a vast unpaired potential towards exports and we have a lot of good products...different kinds of gin, beer, wine, and rum. There is a lot of unpacked potential," APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said here at Alcobev India, organised by Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverages Companies (CIABC).

Dev suggested the industry to explore new markets to push exports and not get comfort from the huge domestic market.

"If we want to increase the profile of our products, bring in better quality, we have to venture out," he added.

The APEDA (Agricultural and Processed food Products Export Development Authority) Chairman said that India is close to finalising a mutual recognition agreement for organic products with Australia, and organic wine is an included item in that.

Speaking at the conclave, Food Processing Secretary Subrata Gupta urged the industry to focus on value-added products and contain wastage of fruits and vegetables.

India is a major producer of several agri items, "but in terms of our ability to process them, we are not in the same league".

"While a much smaller country like Thailand processes roughly 40 per cent of their vegetables and fruits, we process 3 to 4 per cent. Brazil processes a lot of their meat. We process about 34 per cent. Why I am saying this is that much of the agricultural benefit can go to farmers, producers, if only we could add value to them, If only we could ensure that things don't get wasted," the secretary said.

He also asked for increasing exports of alcoholic beverages.

"I think there is a lot of potential of this industry, because this (exports) will bring valuable foreign exchange," Gupta said. PTI KRH RR KRH ANU ANU