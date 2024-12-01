Huge import opportunities for UK apparel firms in India: AEPC

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Sunday said huge import opportunities are there for British apparel firms in India and they should participate in large numbers in the upcoming mega textile show here next year.

Bharat Tex 2025 will be held here from February 14-17, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam and from February 12-15 next year at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

Companies will showcase the entire textile value chain, with a special focus on key sectors such as Handicrafts, Apparel Machinery, Chemicals, and Dyes.

AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said that the UK is a global fashion hub and the sixth largest importer of apparel, with a total import value of USD 20.27 billion in 2023.

"India, with its robust textile and apparel sector, has long been a trusted partner for the UK. In the past year (2023) alone, India's exports to the UK reached USD 1.2 billion, securing a 6.14 per cent share of the UK's textile and apparel market," he said.

Exports of ready-made garments to the UK during April- October 2024-25 rose by 9.4 per cent, Sekhri added.

To attract British participation, the council has organized the Bharat Tex Roadshow in London from November 27 to 29.

Sekhri also said that at Bharat Tex 2025, UK brands such as Marks & Spencer, Primark, Next, Charles Tyrwhitt, Burberry, Dunhill, Clarks, and JW Anderson already source high-quality products from India.

Fast-fashion leaders like Primark, Asos, and Boohoo also turn to India for innovative solutions that align with their commitment to quality and sustainability.

"These are the values that will take centre stage at Bharat Tex 2025, as we highlight India's advancements in eco-friendly materials, closed-loop manufacturing, and waste management principles that strongly resonate with the UK's commitment to a sustainable future," he said. PTI RR MR