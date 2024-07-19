Huge potential of apparel manufacturing in Bihar: AEPC

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) India's garment exports from Bihar have been witnessing healthy growth rates and the state holds huge potential for setting up more manufacturing units in the sector, AEPC said on Friday.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) also said that appealed to the industry players to explore the option of investing in Bihar and make use of the facilitative policies and supportive business ecosystem.

"Bihar has a huge potential in apparel manufacturing and exports," AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said.

He was speaking at an investor summit in Patna.

Sekhri also said that the apparel sector across the country, including at Tirupur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chandigarh, employs a large number of skilled and semi-skilled workers hailing from the state.

"The local availability of those semi-skilled and skilled workers will lead to saving costs in the manufacturing process," he added.

Quoting Bihar Industry Minister Nitish Mishra, the council said the state is offering plug-and-play and attractive policy incentives to the investors.

"Come to Bihar, we will give you all kinds of facilitation. The efficiency of workers will increase when they are closer to home," Mishra said. PTI RR RR SHW