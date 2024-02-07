HUL announces top-level rejig, Shiva Krishnamurthy joins management committee

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Leading FMCG maker HUL on Wednesday announced top-level changes in its management committee, which oversees the company's operations.

Advertisment

Shiva Krishnamurthy (49) will join the HUL Management Committee as Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, as per a statement by the company, which owns brands such as Rin, Surf Excel, and Dove.

Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, will take over as the Executive Director, Homecare, HUL, it said.

Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director, Homecare HUL, will move to a new role overseas. "The changes will be effective April 1, 2024," it added.

Advertisment

HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said, "Krishnamurthy is an astute marketeer with strong business acumen and is known to craft great brands. I am glad to welcome him to the HUL leadership team and truly believe that his rich experience in foods and beverages will be of immense help to the business." Krishnamurthy, currently Vice President, Foods and Beverages, South Asia, joined HUL in 2000 and has led multiple verticals, the company said, adding that he has been leading South Asia's tea business since 2015.

Sundaram is the Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, HUL, it said.

Kartik Chandrasekhar, who was set to join the HUL management committee as executive director, personal care, from April 1, has decided to move on from Unilever.

"The appointment for Executive Director, Personal Care, HUL will be announced in due course. Madhusudhan Rao, currently Executive Director, BPC, HUL, will continue to oversee the business in the interim," the company said. PTI KRH TRB TRB