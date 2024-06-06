HUL appoints Arun Neelakantan as Executive Director, Customer Development

New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) Leading FMCG maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Arun Neelakantan as Executive Director, Customer Development.

Neelakantan (43) will be taking over from Kedar Lele, who will be pursuing an external opportunity, according to a statement from the company.

The changes would be effective from July 1, 2024.

Neelakantan, currently Chief Digital Officer, started his career with HUL as Key Account Manager in Modern Trade in 2006 after completing his Bachelor’s Degree from IIT Madras, Master’s from Penn State University followed by an MBA from Indian School of Business (ISB).

Commenting over the development HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said: "Arun has a proven track record in various roles across the organisation. With his deep understanding of the customer development landscape in the country, coupled with his knowledge of channels of the future and expertise in data and technology, I am sure he will help take HUL Customer Development and Sales to greater heights.” Jawa also thanked Lele for his contribution to the business and said under his leadership, HUL forayed into eCommerce. PTI KRH KRH MR