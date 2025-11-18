HUL appoints Bobby Parikh as Independent Director

New Delhi: Leading FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Bobby Parikh, former CEO of Ernst & Young India, as an Independent Director to its Board, effective December 1, 2025.

His appointment is for a period of five years, subject to the approval of shareholders, HUL said in a statement.

Parikh has decades of experience and is a strategic advisor to many large corporations and holds directorships in Infosys, Biocon and Indostar Capital, among others.

He has guided Indian and multinational businesses through India's evolving policy landscape. He co-founded BMR Advisors, served as the CEO of Ernst & Young India, and held senior leadership roles, including serving as the country managing partner at Arthur Andersen.

HUL Non-Executive Chairman Nitin Paranjpe said: "We are delighted to welcome Bobby to the HUL Board as an Independent Director. His experience, combined with expertise in financial strategy and regulatory frameworks, has helped organisations steer complex, transformative business changes. We look forward to his insights and contributions in the company's next phase of growth".

"I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the leadership team to help steer HUL through new opportunities and challenges."