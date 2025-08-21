HUL CFO Ritish Tiwari to move as Global Head of M&A; and Treasury of Unilever

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday said its CFO Ritish Tiwari will move as Global Head of M&A and Treasury of its parent Unilever in London and ex-Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer designate to succeed him.

Gupta will also be a member of the HUL Management Committee and will move into the new role with effect from September 1, 2025, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a statement.

He will take over from Ritesh Tiwari as Executive Director, Finance & CFO, HUL and join the board on November 1, 2025, subject to necessary approvals.

"Ritesh Tiwari is appointed as the Global Head of M&A and Treasury, Unilever Plc effective November 1, 2025 and will be based in London," HUL said.

Tiwari took over as Executive Director, Finance and CFO of HUL in 2021 and helped steer the company through the COVID pandemic, ensuring sustained growth while protecting the financial growth model.

Tiwari led key acquisitions, disposals and partnerships that have helped in sharpening the portfolio and making HUL future ready, it said.

"More recently, he steered the ice cream business demerger into Kwality Walls (India) Limited, paving the way for its independent listing, subject to regulatory approvals," the statement said.

HUL CEO & MD, Priya Nair said, "He (Tiwari) led our portfolio transformation efforts, aligning resources to high-growth areas resulting in strong market share gains. His elevation to the global role is yet another testament to HUL's strong leadership pipeline." Gupta in his position, will report to Nair.

He began his career with HUL and spent 20 years across several leadership roles in the company.

Following his stint with HUL, he spent three years at Vedanta Ltd and then joined Hero MotoCorp in 2017 as CFO. He was, subsequently, elevated as the CEO in 2023 and played a key role in creating a strategy for the long term and establishing strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with Harley Davidson, the statement said.

He brings strong experience across finance, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, and strategic roles in diverse industries, it added.