Vandana Suri to head HUL Home Care, Sundaram becomes Unilever International CEO

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Monday announced the appointment of Vandana Suri to its Management Committee (MC) as Executive Director, Home Care.

She is succeeding Srinandan Sundaram, who will take over as CEO of Unilever International, an HUL statement said. The changes will be effective from January next year.

The MC of HUL, which oversees the operations of the FMCG giant, is led by CEO & Managing Director Priya Nair and includes leaders for various functions and categories.

Suri is currently the General Manager, Beauty & Wellbeing for Unilever Indonesia. She has over 20 years of experience and has worked with multinationals such as PepsiCo, Tetra Pak and Nielsen, before joining HUL in 2011.

She led the premium laundry portfolio at HUL and consistently delivered strong growth during her tenure.

As the Vice President, Skin Care & Colour Cosmetics, Beauty & Wellbeing at HUL, she charted a premiumisation pathway for Skin Care, focusing on high-growth spaces and formats.

Thanking Srinandan for his contribution to HUL, Priya Nair said: “Joining the company as a management trainee, donning several leadership positions across Customer Development and Marketing, and finally spending the last nine years as part of the Management Committee, Srinandan has made an immense contribution to the HUL growth journey. As the Executive Director for Home Care, he led the business for growth and decisive market share gains.”