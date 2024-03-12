HUL institutes foster, kinship caregiver leave policy

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Tuesday said it has introduced a foster and kinship caregiver leave policy to support employees in balancing their professional responsibilities with their caregiving duties.

This policy acknowledges diverse familial arrangements and supports foster care parents and kinship caregivers, HUL said in a statement.

"The launch of the foster/kinship caregiver leave underscores our commitment to diversity and family well-being. By pioneering this initiative, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem that values all forms of caregiving and enables our employees to choose based on their needs, circumstances and context," Unilever South Asia, Executive Director HR & CHRO Anuradha Razdan said.

At present, HUL said it offers a range of parental support options such as parental leave, adoption leave, secondary caregiver leave, and fertility support.

"The newly introduced foster/kinship caregiver leave is a step forward to ensure caregivers for foster children or kinship can balance their professional responsibilities with their caregiving duties," it said, adding that HUL has established a creche tie-up for employees to ensure access to quality child care facilities. PTI RKL TRB