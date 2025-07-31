HUL Q1 net profit rises 6% to Rs 2,768 cr, sales up 5.15% to Rs 16,296 cr

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 5.97 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,768 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,612 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

However, revenue from the sale of products was up 5.15 per cent at Rs 16,296 crore in the June quarter, led by volume growth.

This was at Rs 15,497 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"HUL reported a consolidated Underlying Sales Growth of 5 per cent and an Underlying Volume Growth of 4 per cent," said HUL in its earnings statement.

However, its EBITDA margin, which was at 22.8 per cent, declined by 130 bps year-on-year, as it continued to step up investments in the business.

HUL's total expenses in the June quarter were at Rs 13,284 crore, up 7.25 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other revenue, was up 4.7 per cent to Rs 16,715 crore.

Commenting on the results, HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said FMCG demand has continued to remain stable, with a gradual uptick in recency.

"Encouraged by favourable macro-economic indicators, we strategically stepped up our investments to effectively advance our portfolio transformation agenda in this quarter. As a result, we delivered competitive, broad-based growth with an Underlying Sales Growth of 5 per cent, driven by an Underlying Volume Growth of 4 per cent, at a consolidated level," he said.

Over the outlook, Jawa said this "gradual recovery is to be sustained".

Shares of HUL on Thursday were trading at Rs 2,517.60 apiece on BSE, up 3.31 per cent in the morning trade.