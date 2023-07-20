HUL Q1 profit rises 6.9% to Rs 2,556 crore

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.9 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,556 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Advertisment

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,391 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the first quarter stood at Rs 15,679 crore as against Rs 14,757 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 12,167 crore as compared to Rs 11,531 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.