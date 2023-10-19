HUL Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 2,657 cr amid sluggish rural demand

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,657 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 amid subdued rural demand and heightened competitive intensity.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,670 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated total income stood at Rs 15,806 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 15,253 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Its total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 12,211 crore against Rs 11,965 crore a year ago.

HUL said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

"We delivered resilient and competitive growth whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin in a challenging operating environment, marked by subdued rural demand and heightened competitive intensity," HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said.

Addressing reporters in a virtual earnings call, he said, "It (the FMCG market) is recovering faster in urban and lesser in rural but it is recovering on a two-year basis. It sort of comes back to where it was".

He said rural and urban poor consumers with income constraints had to bear the brunt of high inflation. On the other hand, consumers in metros and urban areas with high incomes continue to be resilient. On competition, he said the return of local players, who have vacated space in the mass and small packs segments, have intensified the pressure.

Jawa pointed out that volume recovery for HUL will be gradual.

HUL said that during the second quarter, its home care category grew 3 per cent and fabric wash had mid-single-digit volume growth, with the premium portfolio continuing to outperform, while household care volumes grew in high single digits led by dishwasher.

Beauty and personal care had a mid-single digit with volume-led growth. Revenue declined as further price reductions were taken in soaps, it added.

The foods and refreshment category saw mid-single-digit growth, driven by pricing. Tea delivered modest growth as the category continued to witness consumers downgrading while coffee grew in double-digits.

HUL CFO Ritesh Tiwari said the company has increased its advertising and promotional spending, reaching pre-Covid levels, as margins have expanded.

In the second quarter, the company has stepped up advertising and promotional "investments by about Rs 700 crore year-on-year", he said.

The company's spending on digital media for its premium products has also increased. Overall, HUL is spending one-third on digital and two-thirds on traditional media channels, he added.

On the outlook, Jawa said, "Looking forward, we remain cautiously optimistic. FMCG demand is likely to continue a gradual recovery with tailwinds from the upcoming festive season, sustained buoyancy of services and government's thrust on capex".

At the same time, he said, "We need to be watchful of volatile global commodity prices as well as the impact of monsoon on crop output and reservoir levels".

Besides, the current global geopolitical situation, particularly in Israel, is also a factor that needs to be watched out for, Tiwari said.

Jawa said HUL's focus is to provide superior value to consumers, drive competitive volume growth, and invest in its brands.

"We remain confident of the mid to long-term potential of the Indian FMCG sector and HUL's ability to deliver consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth." PTI KRH RKL RKL BAL