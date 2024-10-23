HUL Q2 profit down 2.33% to Rs 2,595 cr, sales up 2.36% at Rs 15,703 cr

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday reported a 2.33 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,595 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,657 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from product sales was up 2.36 per cent at Rs 15,703 crore in the September quarter. It was at Rs 15,340 crore in the year-ago period.

"In the September quarter, FMCG demand witnessed moderating growth in urban markets, while rural continued to recover gradually. In this context, we delivered a competitive and profitable performance," HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said.

HUL reported an underlying sales growth of 2 per cent and underlying volume growth of 3 per cent. Total expenses were at Rs 12,581 crore in the September quarter, up 3.03 per cent year-on-year.

HUL's total income, which includes other income, was up 2.14 per cent to Rs 16,145 crore in the September quarter of FY25.

Shares of HUL on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,658 apiece on BSE, down 0.90 per cent from its previous close.