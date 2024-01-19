HUL Q3 net profit rises marginally to Rs 2,508 crore, sales decline to Rs 15,259 crore

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Friday reported a marginal increase of 1.08 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,508 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,481 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from sales of products was marginally down to Rs 15,259 crore during the quarter. It stood at Rs 15,314 crore in the year-ago period.

HUL's total expenses in the December quarter was marginally higher at Rs 12,305 crore.

The company's consolidated total income went up marginally by 0.47 per cent to Rs 15,781 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 15,707 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd closed at Rs 2,564.75 on the BSE on Friday, up 0.66 per cent from previous close.