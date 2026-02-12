New Delhi (PTI): FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,603 crore in the December quarter of FY'26, on a year-on-year basis, driven by a one-off positive impact from the demerger of its ice cream business.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,989 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

HUL reported an exceptional item (loss) of Rs 576 crore during the quarter due to the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

In the December quarter, HUL had demerged its ice cream business to Kwality Wall's (India) Ltd.

"Reported Profit After Tax at Rs 6,603 crore grew by 121 per cent year-on-year, primarily driven by one-off positive impact arising from the Ice Cream demerger, accounted for in accordance with the approved scheme of demerger and applicable accounting standards.

"Excluding exceptional items, Profit After Tax (PAT bei3) at Rs 2,562 crores grew by 1 per cent," said HUL in its earnings statement.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was Rs 3,495 crore.

Its revenue from the sale of products was up 5.71 per cent at Rs 16,197 crore in the December quarter. This was at Rs 15,322 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, HUL delivered a "4 per cent Underlying Volume Growth (UVG)," it said.

HUL's total expenses in the December quarter were at Rs 13,078 crore, up 6.37 per cent.

Its total income, which includes other revenue, was up 5.01 per cent to Rs 16,580 crore.

"During the quarter, demand trends reflected early signs of recovery, underpinned by supportive policy measures," CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said.

Nair further said, "Against this backdrop, we delivered a competitive performance, with 6 per cent revenue growth and 4 per cent Underlying Volume Growth."

"We continued to build desirability at scale with our brands, accelerate market development in high-growth demand spaces and strengthen our capabilities to scale Channels of the Future with a dedicated organisation for Quick commerce," she said Shares of HUL on Thursday were trading at Rs 2,375 apiece on BSE, down 3.55 per cent in the morning hours.