HUL rolls out foster/kinship caregiver leave policy

Mumbai: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has set another industry precedent by introducing the foster/kinship caregiver leave policy. This policy acknowledges diverse familial arrangements and is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Indian industry landscape supporting foster care parents and kinship caregivers.

Advertisment

Commenting on this initiative, Anuradha Razdan, Executive Director HR & CHRO Unilever South Asia, said, "At HUL, we believe in creating a workplace where every individual feels supported and valued, and our equitable policies are paving the way for the empowerment of a diverse workforce. The launch of the foster/kinship caregiver leave underscores our commitment to diversity and family well-being. By pioneering this initiative, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem that values all forms of caregiving and enables our employees to choose based on their needs, circumstances and context."

Presently, HUL offers a range of parental support options such as parental leave, adoption leave, secondary caregiver leave, and fertility support, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to enabling equal parenting responsibilities. The newly introduced foster/kinship caregiver leave is a step forward to ensure caregivers for foster children or kinship can balance their professional responsibilities with their caregiving duties. Furthermore, HUL has established a creche tie-up for employees to ensure access to quality childcare facilities.

From pioneering support for domestic abuse survivors to new employment models, and from same-sex partner medical cover and gender reassignment support to additional medical cover for employees with disabilities, HUL has consistently worked towards driving impact for employees and the society at large.

The launch of the foster/kinship caregiver leave is another milestone in HUL's ongoing journey towards building a more equitable and supportive workplace for all.