HUL shares climb 3.50% post Q1 earnings; mkt valuation surges Rs 19,936 cr

New Delhi: Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday climbed nearly 3.50 per cent after the firm reported a nearly 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY26.

The stock rallied 3.48 per cent to settle at Rs 2,521.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.56 per cent to Rs 2,548.20.

On the NSE, it went up by 3.43 per cent to end at Rs 2,521.20 each.

The company's market valuation surged by Rs 19,936.28 crore to Rs 5,92,531.67 crore.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a 5.97 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,768 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by gains from a re-estimation of taxes paid in the previous year.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,612 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HUL, the maker of popular brands such as Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Lakmé, and Sunsilk.

Revenue from the sale of products of the leading FMCG firm was up 5.15 per cent at Rs 16,296 crore in the June quarter, led by volume growth. This was at Rs 15,497 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.