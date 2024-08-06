Hunger Pangs raises USD 2 million

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Hunger Pangs, which runs the Burma Burma chain of restaurants, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2 million from several family offices.

The company, which runs 13 Burmese cuisine restaurants and notched Rs 100 crore in revenues in FY24, is aiming to triple its footprint in the next three years, as per its co-founder Chirag Chhajer.

************ * Juelo raises USD 2.5 million Juelo, which calls itself as a 'singles club' offering a dating platform, on Tuesday announced a USD 2.5 million fundraise from the founders' family, friends and professional networks.

Ramakant Sharma of Livspace, Ruchi Deepak of Acko, Groww's Harsh Jain Lalit Keshre and Cred's Kunal Shah are among the backers, as per an official statement.

*************** * Hyperbots gets USD 2 million from Kalaari Capital, others Finance and accounting focused AI player Hyperbots on Tuesday said it raised USD 2 million from Kalaari Capital, Sunicon Ventures, and Athera Venture Partners.

The seed funding will drive the expansion of its go-to-market strategy and product development including the development of proprietary generative AI models, as per an official statement. PTI AA HVA