Husk Power Systems doubles employee count to 1000 in India, Africa

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Husk Power Systems (Husk) has doubled its employee count in India and Africa to 1,000, the company said on Thursday.

It is currently adding 50 new jobs per month and expects the number to grow to 60 in Q4 2024, the company said in a statement.

"Husk has surpassed 1,000 direct employees across India and Africa, doubling its workforce since closing a USD 103 million Series D financing in October 2023. It aims expects to build a rural green job workforce of 2,500 by the end of 2025," it said.

Husk builds, owns and operates low-cost hybrid power plants and distribution networks in India and Africa.