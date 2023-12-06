Husqvarna Group selects HCLTech as exclusive 'partner of choice' for IT, digital transformation

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Indian IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been selected by Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna Group as its exclusive "partner of choice" for IT and digital transformation, a release said on Wednesday.

Under the new five-year agreement, HCLTech will leverage Artificial Intelligence, digital, engineering, and support services to enhance the resilience and stability of Husqvarna Groups' IT environments through hyper-personalised AI-based solutions and a collaborative governance framework, the release said.

For Husqvarna Group -- a leading global producer of outdoor power products -- watering products, cutting equipment and power tools, the deal with HCLTech paves the way for future transformational and sustainable programs.

"HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna Group have extended their strategic IT and digital transformation partnership," according to the release.

This is a major milestone for HCLTech, and the first time a large global IT contract by an India-headquartered technology company has been "Vested certified', according to the release.

"Vested contracts focus on creating an environment conducive for highly-collaborative business relationships... The Vested approach to drawing up contracts, based on the University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business Administration's award-winning research, fosters an environment of innovation that improves service, reduces costs and unlocks business value for the parties involved in the contract," it said. PTI MBI TRB