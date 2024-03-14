Hyatt Hotels to open 8 new properties in India, Southwest Asia in 2024

New Delhi: Global hospitality major Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Thursday said it plans to open eight new hotels in India and Southwest Asia across various leisure and city destinations in 2024.

Announcing its plans for an aggressive expansion of Hyatt's brand portfolio in India and Southwest Asia, the company said,"This growth is timed to coincide with the expected rebound of leisure and business travel in the country and the sub-continent." The opening of eight new hotels will lead to the addition of 1,200 new keys (rooms) across leisure and city locations. Hyatt has 49 hotels in the region with over 10,000 keys.

The company said the brand expansion in India and Southwest Asia this year will continue with its 'Hyatt Regency', 'Hyatt Place' and 'Hyatt Centric' brands.

"Southwest Asia continues to demonstrate high growth potential and is among the top global growth markets for Hyatt...This expansion represents our strong commitment and confidence in the Southwest Asia region," Hyatt India & Southwest Asia, Managing Director, Sunjae Sharma said.

Hyatt introduced the 'JdV by Hyatt' brand in India with the official opening of Ronil Goa recently as part of its strategy to expand the presence of luxury and lifestyle brands. It was the ninth Hyatt brand to be introduced in India.

In its 2024 expansion, the company said the 'Hyatt Regency' brand, a key growth driver for it in the region, will enter a new destination with the slated openings of Hyatt Regency Kasauli and Hyatt Regency Ghaziabad.

The 'Hyatt Place' brand is expected to enter three new locations with Hyatt Place Aurangabad, Hyatt Place Haridwar and in a new country with Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara, in Bangladesh, the statement said.

"The Hyatt Centric brand will expand its portfolio with the expected openings of Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru and Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata," the company added.

These expansions will lead to growth in brand footprint to over 55 hotels across leisure and business destinations in the region, the company said.