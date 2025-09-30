Hyatt signs The Landmark Kanpur, 2nd JdV by Hyatt Hotel in India

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Tuesday announced the signing of 170-key The Landmark Kanpur, which will become part of the JdV by Hyatt brand, slated to open in early 2026.

"We're thrilled to welcome The Landmark Kanpur to the JdV by the Hyatt family. This association reflects our commitment to collaborating with exceptional local operators to deliver unique guest experiences in promising markets.

"Building on The Landmark's esteemed legacy in Kanpur, we're excited to take this property to new heights," Hyatt Vice President, Real Estate and Development for India and SouthWest Asia, Dhruva Rathore said in a statement.

This is the second JdV by Hyatt Hotel in India, the first one being the 135-key JDV by Hyatt in Goa.