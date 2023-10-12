Hybrid cars optimal solution to scale electrification of vehicles: Toyota

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Japanese auto major Toyota on Thursday said hybrid cars will be an "optimal solution" to build scale for increased use of electrified vehicles in India, according to a senior executive.

In a virtual press briefing with global media prior to Japan Mobility Show, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing Co Executive Vice President Pras Ganesh said multiple green technologies were required to cater to varying needs of different regions in a vast country like India.

"The hybrid electric vehicle we think is maybe an optimal solution to begin scale in terms of electrification..around 40 per cent of the distance and around 60 per cent of the time on a hybrid electric vehicle based on Indian statistical testing, is actually on zero emission," he noted.

It's a very good solution without the need for any additional infrastructure, Ganesh said.

He noted that looking at the size of the country, multiple solutions were required when it came to offering electrified vehicles.

"Even if you take an area like Delhi, or maybe Bengaluru or rural parts or higher altitude regions, you may need different solutions for each of them," he noted.

Ganesh further said: "We think battery electric vehicles are a good solution for some cities, in certain segments of vehicles. We believe hydrogen is also a good solution." The government is also putting a lot of emphasis in terms of ethanol, he said.

"So we do believe that we can offer solutions, where flexi fuel, hydrogen, hybrid vehicles can be offered, or even where hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can be offered," Ganesh said.

"So these are things that we are studying, we think India is large enough and all of the different solutions will definitely play a role as we continue to grow in India," he added.

In August, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture between Toyota Motor Company and Kirloskar Group, unveiled a prototype of the world's first BS VI (Stage II) flex fuel vehicle.

The company believes that the country needs all kinds of green technologies, including electric, hybrid and flex-fuel compliant powertrains in automobiles, in order to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. PTI MSS ANU ANU