Hyderabad Angel Fund launches Rs 100 cr VC initiative to back high-potential startups

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Hyderabad Angel Fund (haf.vc) on Thursday announced a Rs 100 crore venture capital initiative to back high-potential startups across the country in areas such as generative AI, gaming, spacetech, and drones.

The fund plans to invest in 15-20 startups across emerging and high-growth sectors.

On its radar are areas such as generative AI, gaming, SpaceTech, drones, HealthTech, consumer tech, FinTech, enterprise SaaS, and sustainability.

"As India's early-stage investment landscape begins to rebound after a cautious 2024, Hyderabad Angel Fund (haf.vc) has announced a Rs 100 crore venture capital initiative to back high-potential startups across the country," the release said.

The investments would typically range from Rs 2-4 crore per company, with reserves for follow-on rounds to support scaling ventures.

"Haf.vc has already identified 3 potential startups with termsheet and completed investment in one," the Sebi-registered Venture Capital Fund said.

Kalyan Sivalenka, Managing Director at Hyderabad Angel Fund (haf.vc), noted that India's early-stage ecosystem is showing renewed confidence with regional funds playing a pivotal role in that momentum.

"With this Rs 100 crore fund, we want to identify credible founders across India and help them build companies that are both innovative and sustainable," Sivalenka said.

HAF has already secured 62 per cent commitments toward its target corpus and is in advanced discussions to raise its first institutional cheque.

The Rs 100 crore corpus includes a Rs 50 crore greenshoe option, the release said, adding that this reflects the strong demand from investors seeking exposure to early-stage innovation. PTI MBI TRB