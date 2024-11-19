Hyderabad fastest growing in top 6 cities on parameters like physical infra, real estate

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Hyderabad has emerged as fastest growing city among top six cities across various parameters like governance, socio-economic profile, real estate and physical infrastructure, according to Knight Frank India.

Advertisment

In its latest India Prime City Index report, Knight Frank India analysed the performance of six leading Indian cities across diverse growth parameters.

"Among them, Hyderabad stands out as the fastest-growing city, driven by robust infrastructure development, surging real estate demand, a rising population of UHNWIs and HNWIs, and proactive policy initiatives enhancing its socio-economic profile," the consultant said in a statement.

Bengaluru follows as the second fastest-growing city, because of its exceptional talent pool and dynamic business ecosystem fuelling entrepreneurship.

Advertisment

Mumbai-MMR maintains steady growth across all metrics, reaffirming its position as India's financial capital, and Delhi-NCR ranks highest for its superior physical infrastructure and governance.

"India's emergence as a global economic powerhouse is underpinned by the exceptional performance of a select group of cities that have transformed into economic and cultural hubs. Each of the six cities have distinct opportunities to accentuate sustainable and inclusive urban development in the country," Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director, Knight Frank India said.

Bengaluru ranks highest on socio-economic scale, Hyderabad in real estate sector growth and Delhi-NCR in physical infrastructure as well as governance capa­bilities.

Advertisment

Madhusudhan G, CMD of Sumadhura Group, said, "Hyderabad's strong IT and technology sector, paired with significant infrastructural development such as the Outer Ring Road and metro expansions, has enhanced connectivity and boosted economic activity.

"Investor-friendly policies and competitive property prices compared to cities like Mumbai or Delhi have further fueled this trend." PTI MJH DRR