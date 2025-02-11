Hyderabad office stock projected to surpass 200 mn sq ft by 2030: Report

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) The city's office space is estimated to surpass 200 million square feet by 2030. Currently, it contributes around 15 per cent of India's total office space and accounts for over 18 per cent of the country's green-certified office stock, according to a joint report by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd and the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).

The report, titled 'HYSEA Scale @ Hyderabad: Global Technology Destination,' further stated that driven by robust demand for office space from global firms, the city's office stock has more than tripled since 2014, reaching nearly 137 million square feet as of December 2024.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said Hyderabad's transformation into a global business and technology hub showcases its ability to adapt and evolve with market demands.

"The city’s robust infrastructure, diverse occupier base, and skilled talent pool position it as a critical growth centre for India’s real estate landscape. With its strong IT/ITeS ecosystem, Hyderabad will continue to remain a top choice for GCCs across technology, BFSI, and life sciences, driving office space demand," he said.

Gipson Paul, Senior Executive Director, Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE India, said Hyderabad’s real estate landscape is evolving rapidly, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Developers are increasingly integrating green spaces and adopting environmentally conscious measures, driven by proactive government policies and incentives, he added.

The report highlights Hyderabad’s position as a preferred destination for businesses seeking dynamic office spaces.

In 2024, this momentum continued, with absorption reaching 12.3 million square feet. With a strong presence of leading players, the technology sector dominated Hyderabad's office leasing activity, accounting for the highest share at 31 per cent.

Hyderabad is ranked second in GCC (global capability centre) leasing in India after Bengaluru and the city continues to attract global corporations across industries such as technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and financial services.

The adoption of advanced technologies like AI, cloud computing, and data analytics further fuels this growth, backed by Hyderabad's robust infrastructure and talent ecosystem, the report added.