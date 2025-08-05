Hyderabad's Jeh Aerospace raises USD 11 mn in Series A funding round

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Hyderabad-based aerospace startup Jeh Aerospace on Tuesday announced it has secured USD 11 million in a Series A funding round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from existing investor General Catalyst, for scaling up its manufacturing capacity and operational capabilities.

The fresh funds infusion comes shortly after the corporate venture arm of IndiGo made its first investment in Jeh Aerospace last month.

Founded by industry veterans Vishal Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, alumni of Tata's aerospace joint ventures with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Sikorsky, Jeh Aerospace combines deep sectoral expertise with sharp operational execution capabilities.

Within its first year of operations, the company has expanded to a 100-member team of specialised engineers and technicians, delivered 100,000 flight-critical aeroengine components and precision tools meeting AS9100 standards, and secured USD100 million in long-term contracts with global aerospace firms.

"We are redefining aerospace manufacturing with software-driven precision, ensuring that high-quality parts are delivered reliably and on time. This funding from Elevation Capital and General Catalyst will allow us to build mega factories and enhance our technology while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our global customers," said Sanghvi, who is also the CEO of Jeh Aerospace.

Jeh Aerospace is building world-class precision manufacturing powered by software-defined manufacturing, the platform said, adding this approach utilises advanced software, automation and AI to create flexible and reliable factories that can scale to meet the aerospace industry's most challenging demands, delivering high-quality parts on time, every time, in less time.

The company said the strategic investment from IndiGo Ventures last month reflects the platform's growth and leadership in innovative manufacturing.

The company said it is building resilience in aerospace manufacturing by focusing on talent and technology.

Earlier this year, it had launched its Centre for Skills, an in-house training program to develop engineers and technicians. Its Centre for Resilience, a speed shop, has improved lead times for NPI (New Product Introduction) that are 10 times faster than traditional aerospace machine shops.

"Their software-defined manufacturing model addresses a fundamental challenge in the industry - the need for both precision and agility in production. Also, their ability to combine cutting-edge technology with deep manufacturing expertise, creating a solution that the global aerospace supply chain desperately needs," said Ashray Iyengar, Principal, Elevation Capital. DR DR