Hydrogen fuel cell EVs transformative to shape India's clean future: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday hailed the introduction of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles as a transformative step in shaping India's clean future.

Joshi drove a hydrogen fuel cell electric car, Mirai, manufactured by Japanese automaker Toyota, to the new parliament to showcase advanced hydrogen mobility.

"Drove the Toyota Mirai, powered by Hydrogen, to the Parliament today. MoS Shri @shripadynaik ji was also present. The ride was incredibly smooth, silent and comfortable, and with zero emissions, this vehicle demonstrates the transformative potential of hydrogen mobility in shaping India's clean future," Joshi said in a post on X.

The minister underlined that green hydrogen is emerging globally as the backbone of future energy systems.

He said the collaboration, along with the handover of Toyota's Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle for real-world testing, brings innovation, industry expertise and scientific rigour together to advance India's clean energy transition.

Calling the introduction of Toyota's Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle a new chapter for sustainable mobility, the minister said the name Mirai, meaning 'Future' in Japanese, symbolises India's aspiration for a clean, green and sustainable mobility ecosystem.

The National Institute of Solar Energy will undertake a comprehensive real-world evaluation under a memorandum of understanding signed with Toyota on the use of hydrogen in the mobility sector.

Under the MoU, the NISE will conduct an extensive assessment of Mirai in diverse road conditions, including heat, dust, traffic congestion and varied terrain.

He highlighted that hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are clean, silent and emission-free, emitting only water, and that fuel cell technologies are increasingly powering cars, buses, trucks, trains, ships and stationary power systems worldwide.

Hydrogen mobility is ready and well-suited for India's conditions, Joshi said.

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said real-world testing of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technology, such as the Toyota Mirai, demonstrates India's rapid movement from policy to experimentation and further towards commercialisation of hydrogen-based mobility solutions.