Hyper-local e-comm firm magicpin plans to hire 250 people over next 6 months

New Delhi: Hyper-local e-commerce company magicpin said it plans to hire more than 150 professionals for its sales and acquisition team and 100 people for the 'ONDC-magicpin Street Bites' project.

The project is co-funded by ONDC and aims to deploy 'ONDC-magicpin Street Bites' teams to empower street food vendors, facilitated through a third-party payroll model.

"magicpin to onboard more than 150 professionals in its workforce as a strategic expansion for its sales and acquisition team, reaffirming its commitment to driving growth and expanding its merchant base," the company said in a statement.

The fresh hiring will take the total workforce to over 550 excluding the collaborative workforce of 100 people that will be hired for the ONDC project.

The company said the new hiring will be instrumental in driving growth and revenue in key categories such as fashion, fine dining, beauty, QSR and budget eateries. With this hiring initiative, magicpin will look at establishing a stronger presence in different localities strengthening its partnerships with businesses and enhancing direct revenue streams in the offline business.

"We are creating a robust locality framework to bring the entire country online in a structured manner. We aim to enhance the online presence of various businesses in the top 60 localities in the country, starting with local establishments such as small and mom & pop stores in the domains of food, fashion apparel, furniture shops, opticians, and even toy stores," magicpin CEO and Co-founder Anshoo Sharma said.

The company has set a target to reach break-even in 2024.

In addition, magicpin will also be spearheading the 'ONDC-magicpin Street Bites' project in partnership with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) which entails hiring over 100 dedicated workforce over the next six months.

"A suitable vendor will be chosen based on their response and adaptability to safety protocol and technology. This project aims to onboard 500 FSSAI-accredited street vendors in Delhi and Lucknow within the next 3-6 months, the statement said.