Hyperlocal services startup Dusminute raises Rs 11.5 crore

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Hyperlocal grocery store and managed services startup Dusminute has raised Rs 11.5 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, the company announced on Thursday.

Existing and angel investors also participated in the round, the company said, adding that it will use the funds to drive Dusminute’s growth in Bengaluru.

Dusminute was founded by IIT graduates Apoorva Mishra, Ankita Asai, and Nikhil Gupta.

Madhukar Bhardwaj, senior vice-president of Inflection Point Ventures, said Dusminute’s hybrid model of quick commerce and in-society stores “has the potential to emerge as a good alternative to users and will establish itself as a recognisable brand in coming times”. PTI GRJ TRB ANU ANU