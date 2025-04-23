Hyundai collaborates with Delhi IIT to set up centre of excellence for future mobility

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday said it has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to open a centre of excellence for future mobility.

The Hyundai Center of Excellence for future mobility technology (Hyundai CoE) is being set up to advance future mobility technologies focused on electrification and battery systems, reflecting the South Korean group's commitment to driving innovation tailored to the needs of Indian customers.

Hyundai Motor Group has selected nine joint research projects in collaboration with IITs as part of its long-term academic-industrial cooperation framework, the company said in a statement.

The projects cover key focus areas linked to battery cells, energy density enhancement and safety technologies, it added.

"Collaborating with leading researchers and IIT professors through the Hyundai Center of Excellence for future mobility technology will help us develop technologies tailored to India while contributing to its economy and society," Hyundai Motor Group President and Head of R&D Division Heuiwon Yang said. PTI MSS TRB