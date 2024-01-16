New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India expects sports utility vehicle sales to account for 65 per cent of its overall volumes in 2024, the company's COO Tarun Garg said.

The company, which currently gets around 60 per cent of its overall volumes from SUV sales, plans to invest Rs 7,000 crore on its second plant at Talegaon, according to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The company officials declined to comment.

On Tuesday, the company strengthened its SUV portfolio with the introduction of the new version of its mid-sized sports utility vehicle Creta priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company also plans to commence production at the newly acquired manufacturing plant at Talegaon plant in Maharashtra next year, Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said. PTI MSS RKL SHW