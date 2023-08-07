Hyundai launches Adventure Edition trims of Creta, Alcazar

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has launched special editions of its SUVs Creta and Alcazar priced between Rs 15.17 lakh and Rs 21.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Creta Adventure Edition is priced at Rs 15.17 lakh and Rs 17.89 lakh while the Alazar trims are tagged between Rs 19.03 lakh and Rs 21.23 lakh.

"Today, our SUVs kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The pursuit of epitomising these aspirations gave rise to the creation of Adventure Edition that augments the go-anywhere DNA of our SUVs, he added.

Adventure Edition trims of Creta and Alcazar offer customers a rugged looking exterior design with adventure lifestyle specific gadgets and features and a distinct road presence that differentiate it from a crowd of SUVs, the automaker said. PTI MSS SHW