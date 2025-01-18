Hyundai explores partnership with TVS for last-mile mobility solutions

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor Company on Saturday said it is exploring partnership with TVS Motor Company to analyse last-mile mobility solutions for India.

The South Korean automaker is exploring to join hands with TVS to conceptualise development of advanced electric three-wheelers and micro four-wheelers in India.

The project seeks to contribute to India's mobility market and empower last-mile connectivity in Indian cities, the automaker said in a statement.

Besides, TVS will explore manufacturing and marketing the EVs, collaborating with Hyundai Motor with the aim of enhancing the mobility experience in India, it added.

"Collaborating with TVS Motor, we aim to locally produce the three-wheeler while exploring global opportunities for the four-wheeler, blending intuitive functionality with the spirit of a rapidly innovating India," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design.

While no binding agreements have been executed, Hyundai Motor is exploring the potential to offer design, engineering and technology, while TVS Motor will explore manufacturing and marketing of the vehicles convenience, sustainability and adaptability as part of India's dynamic transportation landscape.

Hyundai also unveiled concept models of advanced electric three-wheeler and micro four-wheeler at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Expo is scheduled from January 17-22 in Delhi and Greater Noida.

"By combining Hyundai Motor's global expertise with our deep understanding of mobility solutions, we aim to develop next- generation micro-mobility solutions that redefine last-mile connectivity," said Sharad Mishra, President, Group Strategy, TVS Motor Company.

This potential collaboration reflects the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability, he added.

"With a shared vision, we are confident that this partnership under discussion will deliver impactful solutions that set new standards in design, engineering, technology, and quality," Mishra said.