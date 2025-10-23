Hyundai Motor India appoints Sunil Moolchandani as national sales head

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Sunil Moolchandani as its Function Head - National Sales.

As per a regulatory filing by the company, Moolchandani previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer (Central Zone) at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. He has over 24 years of experience in the automotive and commercial sectors.

"His appointment reflects HMIL's continued focus on strengthening its national sales framework and building deeper connections with customers across key markets," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company further said, "Moolchandani's leadership is expected to further HMIL's commitment to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction - core pillars that continue to define Hyundai's journey in India." Moolchandani holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from the University of Pune, completed in 1999, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune (1999-2001).