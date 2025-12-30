Hyundai Motor India enters commercial mobility segment with 'Prime Taxi' range

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Tuesday announced its entry into the commercial mobility segment with the launch of its dedicated taxi offerings under the 'Prime Taxi' range.

Purpose-built to address the evolving needs of fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs, the Prime range -- Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan) -- offer reliability, low cost of ownership and superior comfort with strong earning potential, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"Fleet operators and taxi drivers look for vehicles that deliver maximum uptime, predictable maintenance and low operating costs, and the Hyundai Prime range has been developed precisely with these priorities in mind," HMIL Managing Director & CEO designate, Tarun Garg said.

Both Prime HB and Prime SD are available with 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder engine (Petrol + CNG) and the models are offered at starting prices of Rs 5,99,900 for Prime HB and Rs 6,89,900 for Prime SD (ex-showroom).

Flexible finance solutions with repayment tenure of up to 72 months further enhance accessibility for first-time and expanding fleet operators, HMIL added.