Hyundai Motor India Foundation announces CSR prog for Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) on Thursday announced a slew of initiatives in Maharashtra as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

The programmes launched in the health and sanitation sectors, among others, include unveiling of five telemedicine clinics along with two mobile medical vans that were flagged off under a particular project, a statement said.

Furthermore, 100 water RO systems were virtually unveiled at 100 schools in Gadhchiroli as part of project H2OPE, which aims to make water accessible for all, Hyundai Motor India said. PTI IAS MR