Hyundai Motor India launches initiative to support people with disability

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched an initiative to help create a more aware and sensitised society towards people with disabilities in the country.

As part of the "Samarth" initiative, the automaker will make its website friendly for the differently abled.

It also aims to make its dealerships and service centres differently abled friendly to ensure ease of access.

The carmaker will also introduce swivel seats and accessories to enhance the differently abled friendliness of cars.

"We aim to cultivate a more equitable and sensitised society for the differently abled and want them to see their true capabilities," Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Un Soo Kim told reporters here.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation -- the CSR arm of the company -- in partnership with GoSports Foundation also announced an exclusive programme to provide holistic support to para athletes in the country.

The programme will support athletes in both team sports and individual sports to promote inclusivity, foster a culture of innovation and bring impact in para sports ecosystem.

As per industry estimates, there are over 26.8 million differently abled people in India.

Hyundai said it will partner with NGOs and media network to create a mass movement while also aligning Hyundai dealerships and network to become more inclusive. PTI MSS TRB