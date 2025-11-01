New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Saturday reported a total sales at 69,894 units in October 2025.

October 2025 sales included domestic sales of 53,792 units and exports of 16,102 units, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"October 2025 was a month driven by the festivals of Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali, further complemented by the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms.

"This provided a significant boost to the Indian automotive industry," HMIL Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.

The company witnessed robust market demand leading to second highest monthly sales of its SUVs Creta and Venue with combined sales of 30,119 units, he added.

"We expect to accelerate this momentum with the upcoming launch of all-new Hyundai VENUE, which is already open for bookings," Garg said.