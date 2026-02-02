New Delhi (PTI): Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 6.35 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,234.4 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, with GST 2.0 and festive demand propelling sales.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,160.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 17,973.49 crore as against Rs 16,647.99 crore in the year-ago period.

GST 2.0 and festive tailwinds supported domestic demand, wholesale volume was up 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, coupled with robust retail volumes, the company said.

Total expenses in the third quarter were higher at Rs 16,551.11 crore as compared to Rs 15,329.73 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said, "The third quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of 'Quality of Growth' strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue and profitability."

On a year-to-date basis, he said EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8 per cent as against 12.5 per cent last year, supported by efforts towards improving sales mix and prudent cost control measures, he added.

On the outlook, Garg said, "As we move ahead, the robust January 2026 sales number gives us great momentum towards a healthy 2026."