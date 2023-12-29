Hyundai Motor India ropes in Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India has roped in popular Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador, the Korean automaker said on Friday.

Her association adds a touch of star power, emphasising Hyundai’s commitment to style, performance and an unparalleled driving experience, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, global Indian icon Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador. Her magnetic charm and illustrious career perfectly aligns with Hyundai Motor India’s young and dynamic brand. Deepika’s influence extends beyond the silver screen, resonating with a diverse audience, especially the vibrant youth,” said Hyundai Motor India Ltd COO Tarun Gang.

“Together with Deepika, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative that inspires the next generation of automotive enthusiasts,” he said.

With Deepika Padukone as Hyundai Motor India’s brand ambassador, customers can expect a perfect blend of elegance and innovation, mirroring the sophistication of Hyundai vehicles.

Deepika Padukone’s 16-year career in Indian cinema spans over 30 movies, including ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ which aligns seamlessly with Hyundai’s goals.

“This partnership promises a mutually beneficial tie-up, leveraging her strong emotional bond with the Indian audience making her an ideal brand ambassador of Hyundai Motor India”, the company said in the statement.

On her appointment, Padukone said, ”I am absolutely delighted to join forces with Hyundai, an iconic name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.” “It is an honour to be associated with a brand that has a rich legacy of crafting vehicles that have not only stood the test of time, but have also set benchmarks for performance and style,” she added. PTI VIJ ROH