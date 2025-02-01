Hyundai Motor India sales dip 3% in January to 65,603 units

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said its total sales declined 3 per cent year-on-year to 65,603 units in January.

The company had dispatched 67,615 vehicles in January 2024.

The automaker sold 54,003 units in its domestic market last month compared to 57,115 units in the year-ago period, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Exports stood at 11,600 units last month against 10,500 vehicles in January 2024.

The company stated that the introduction of Creta Electric helped the mid-sized SUV brand to achieve its highest-ever domestic monthly sales of 18,522 units in January this year.