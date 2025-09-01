Hyundai Motor India sales down 4.23% at 60,501 units in Aug

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 4.23 per cent decline in total sales at 60,501 units in August, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 63,175 units in the same month last year.

August sales included 44,001 units in the domestic market and 16,500 units exports, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

In the same month last year domestic sales were at 49,525 units and exports stood at 13,650 units.

HMIL Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said the company's goal is to establish India as a strategic manufacturing base for emerging economies and to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea.

"This ambition is gaining strong traction month-on-month. Our exports grew by an impressive 21 per cent year-on-year in August 2025," he said.