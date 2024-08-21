Hyundai Motor India to establish Hydrogen Innovation Centre at IIT-M Thaiyur campus

Chennai: Automaker Hyundai Motor is set to establish a dedicated Hydrogen Innovation Centre at an investment of Rs 180 crore at the Thaiyur campus of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras for research in hydrogen technology.

During the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave held earlier in the day in the city, Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for the facility, which is to come up on a 65,000 sq ft plot of land at the Thaiyur campus of IIT Madras, located on the outskirts of Chennai.

The investment of Rs 180 crore has been earmarked towards the development and construction of the facility.

The partnership between Hyundai Motor India Ltd., State government backed investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu and IIT Madras aims to accelerate hydrogen ecosystem development and adoption in the country.

The initiative is in line with Hyundai Motor India's goal of strengthening Tamil Nadu as a hub of automotive innovation and introducing advancements in the use of alternate fuels, a press release from IIT Madras said.

"IIT Madras has continued to be the forerunner in India's transformation into a technology and innovation superpower. Furthering this journey, the institute is honoured to partner with Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Guidance Tamil Nadu to develop a dedicated research facility which will create breakthrough innovations in the field of hydrogen mobility," Director of IIT Madras Professor V Kamakoti said.

The Hydrogen Innovation Centre would serve as a catalyst for hydrogen technology innovations, creating a robust ecosystem for startups and researchers, Kamakoti said.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan said, "Hyundai Motor India Ltd remains committed to being a strategic partner in Tamil Nadu Government's vision of building a sustainable ecosystem for transition towards alternate fuels. We are hopeful the upcoming Hydrogen Innovation Centre will accelerate hydrogen mobility adoption in Tamil Nadu".

The Hydrogen Innovation Centre will be involved in electrolyser development for generation of green hydrogen, localisation of manufacturing and supply chain, and will have a fuel cell test station and pilot demonstrators using electrolyzers and fuel cells among others.

The centre is expected to become operational by 2026, the release said.