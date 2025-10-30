Hyundai Motor shares climb over 2% after Q2 earnings; mkt valuation up Rs 4,599 crore

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday climbed over 2 per cent after the firm reported a 14.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The stock advanced 2.40 per cent to settle at Rs 2,413.45 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 2.89 per cent to Rs 2,425.

On the NSE, it gained 2.37 per cent to Rs 2,413.70 per share.

The company's market valuation surged by Rs 4,598.99 crore to Rs 1,96,102.73 crore.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday reported a 14.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,572.26 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, riding on robust exports.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,375.47 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 17,460.82 crore as against Rs 17,260.38 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In an investor presentation, HMIL said its total vehicle sales in the second quarter were marginally down at 1,90,921 units compared to 1,91,939 units in the year-ago period.

Robust exports helped to sustain overall volumes on a year-on-year basis, it added.