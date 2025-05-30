Hyundai onboards Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has onboarded actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new brand ambassador.

Known for his versatility and grounded charm, Tripathi perfectly embodies company's values of reliability, authenticity and a deep-rooted connection with India's diverse audience, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

"Together, we aim to drive deeper emotional connections with our diverse customer base across India," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

"I look forward to this partnership where together, we can connect with people across the country -- not just through technology, but through shared stories and values," Tripathi noted.