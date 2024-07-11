Hyundai partners with designers Falguni Shane Peacock for 17th India Couture Week 2024

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has collaborated with designers Falguni Shane Peacock for the 17th India Couture Week 2024.

As part of the collaboration, the automaker showcased a specially wrapped IONIQ 5 in collaboration with Falguni Shane Peacock.

The IONIQ 5 will make its debut at the finale of the 17th edition of India's marquee fashion event.

"For the 17th edition of ICW 2024, we have partnered with renowned designers Falguni Shane Peacock, who come with an experience of 20 years of creating timeless designs," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

The collaboration with them is a testament to the company's commitment of supporting artisans and diverse cultural heritage, he added. PTI MSS TRB