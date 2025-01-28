Advertisment
Hyundai Q3 net profit dips 19% to Rs 1,161 crore; revenue at Rs 16,648 crore

NewsDrum Desk
Hyundai EV Fast Charger

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor Company on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 19 per cent to Rs 1,161 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The auto major had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,425 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations declined to Rs 16,648 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 16,875 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the automaker were trading 0.24 per cent down at Rs 1,639.55 apiece on BSE.

