Hyundai reappoints Unsoo Kim as MD for 3 years starting Jan 25

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has re-appointed Unsoo Kim as the Managing Director for three years.

The company's board has approved and recommended re-appointment of Kim as the Managing Director for three years with effect from January 25, 2025, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

Kim joined Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea, in 1991 and is associated with Hyundai Motor India Ltd since 2022.

Prior to the leadership role at Hyundai Motor India, Kim was the Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Hyundai Motor Company. PTI MSS TRB